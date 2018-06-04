Live 2018 Super League matches on cable TV

President of the TT Super League Keith Look Loy

JOEL BAILEY

MATCHES in the 2018 TT Super League season will be seen on local cable television channel TTEN (Trinidad and Tobago Entertainment Network) on a weekly basis.

At least one game per week will be broadcast live, and a half-hour show, featuring interviews with players, coaches and officials, will be aired on Wednesdays at 9 pm.

This disclosure was made during a media conference at Hott Shutts Sports Bar, Tacarigua yesterday morning.

In attendance were TT Super League president Keith Look Loy and Peter C Lewis, CEO of TTEN. According to Look Loy, “We had every ambition to find a platform to carry our football nationally and internationally. At the end of last season, I made a commitment to the clubs that the Super League football would be televised this year. Today will materialise this, and more so on Saturday when the League kicks off its first broadcast.”The 2018 season will begin with a clash between FC Santa Rosa and Bethel United at the Arima Velodrome from 6 pm.

Look Loy is hopeful that Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe, who is from the Bethel district, Arima Mayor Lisa Morris-Julian, and entertainers from the borough of Arima will be in attendance. Look Loy, who is also the president and CEO of FC Santa Rosa, called on clubs, particularly those staging live matches, to use this opportunity to generate income courtesy of advertising.

This partnership between the TT Super League and TTEN is of a two-year duration.

Lewis, a former soca artiste and ex-CEO of Wi Sports (now TTEN), noted, “Last year I had approached (Look Loy). He did contact me (afterwards). To me, the Super League has a structure that I could aspire to.

“With this partnershi p, what we intend to do is to make the clubs see the importance of helping themselves,” Lewis added.

“When the clubs start to help themselves to generate people to come to the matches, they can start to support themselves because the Super League is a community-based initiative.”

In a transparent manner, Look Loy pointed out, “The protocol in the TT Super League is that all commercial arrangements will be approved by the general membership. If an agreement is to be signed with TTEN, it is not approved by Look Loy, or the Board of the League, it is approved by the general membership.”