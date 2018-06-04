I will never steal again says woman, 71,

Supreme Court San Fernando. Photo: Jeff Mayers

Don’t do it again.

That was the advice San Fernando Magistrate Alicia Chankar gave to 71-year-old Deokie Samlalsingh who pleaded guilty to stealing $261 worth of items including a pound of salt from a supermarket in Debe on Saturday.

Chankar reprimanded and discharged Samlalsingh, a pensioner of La Romaine, for the offence.

“I will never do it again in my life, I promise (you) that,” Samlalsingh said and apologised repeatedly for the stealing the items.

She stole Haagen Dazs ice-cream, Dairy Dairy milk, a pack of soap, a pound of salt and bottles of dahee from MS Foodcity Supermarket Limited at SS Erin Road in Debe. She told the court that she did not know what came over her to commit the act.

PC Adam Andre of the San Fernando CID laid the charge.