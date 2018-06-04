House to vote on SSC report

Ag Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds in the lower house PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

THE House of Representatives will vote on a Special Select Committee (SSC) report on the appointment of a Commissioner of Police (CoP) and Deputy Commissioner of Police when it sits on Wednesday at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre. A motion to approve the SSC's report will be moved by Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds who was the committee's chairman.

Given the Government's majority over the Opposition in the House, 22 to 18, the House could vote for the nominations of Acting DCP Deodat Dulalchan and Acting DCP Harold Phillip to be scrapped. Dulalchan and Phillip were nominated for the posts of CoP and DCP. The two opposition members of the SSC, filed a minority report, calling for Dulalchan and Phillip's nominations to be confirmed.