Despite rescue attempts, man drowns in Mayaro

Mayaro beach.

A 53-year-old man of San Pedro Village, Rio Claro drowned on Sunday while bathing at a beach close to Radix Village. The body was fished out by other bathers who alerted the Mayaro police.

According to reports, around 3.45 pm on Sunday Harvey Humphrey was seen bathing at the beach when he was reportedly pulled further into the sea by a "monster" wave.

Humphrey struggled for several seconds before he went under the water. Other bathers who witnessed the drowning attempted to rescue Humphrey but they were unable to do so because of choppy waters.