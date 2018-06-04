60-year-old held for breaking into Standards

A 60-year-old man of no fixed place of abode was held at Frederick Street, Port of Spain, shortly after 3 am yesterday, after he smashed a window at Standards on Queen Street and removed two items.

He was held by police under the supervision of head of the Port of Spain CID acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad, Cpl Best and other CID officers who received a report of a storebreaking in progress.

An eyewitness told police the man was seen walking towards Standards with a rock.

Best and others arrived at the store to see the man walking out with a $2,800 Stihl blower and a $2,895 power washer.

He ran towards Frederick Street with the items and police chased and held him.

The owners of Standards were contacted and told of the theft and recovery of the items.

Yesterday, the man remained in custody and is expected to be put on ID parades for other similar crimes in the Port of Spain district.