Republic Bank honours long-serving staff

Republic Bank Limited long service awards ceremony Hyatt Regency Hotel, PoS 40 yrs service awardees with President and CEO Nigel M. Baptiste (at Left) and RBL's executive Derwin M. Howell (Right). PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED Saturday, 2nd June, 2017

Anthony Wong, former general manger of Republic Bank Ltd’s (RBL) Electronic Channels and Payments Division, was one of 11 people honoured for dedicating 40 years of their professional lives to the bank.

Held at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on Saturday, the staff recognition and long service awards ceremony recognised the men and women who have spent 20 years or more at RBL.

Thanking them, RBL’s MD Nigel Baptiste expressed his sincerest gratitude for their years of dedication and service to the bank’s clients.

“It is that collective dedication and service that has resulted in our 181 years of continuous success. We could not have achieved what we have, without your dedication and the dedication of so many that preceded you.”

Declaring that it takes more than a need to pay bills for someone to stay with one company for decades, Baptiste credited the resolve, dedication and passion of those being honoured for their decision to stay with RBL.

“Every single awardee gathered here today knows that, at some point over the past years, they made a conscious decision to remain with the Bank when there was some other option. We are Republic are much the richer for you having made that decision. Thank you.”

The 11 members of the ruby class – 40-year awardees – were Joanne Ali, Sandra Bahadursingh, Lutchman Bahall, Lennox Leelah, Chanmatee Malian, Jemma Persad, Lynette Rajkumar, Alison St. Hilaire, Rachel Williams, Grace Wei and Anthony Wong. “Through the various positions they have held and through their growth in the bank, these 11 individuals have distinguished themselves, not only through the length of their service but also through the quality of service that they delivered. You have paved the way for those within the Bank to excel and you are a shining example to others wanting to join the Bank and follow in your footsteps,” Baptiste said.