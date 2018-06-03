Pensioner charged for stealing milk, ice cream

A 71-YEAR-OLD woman who stole Haagen Dazs ice-cream, Dairy Dairy milk and other items from a supermarket, told police she did it because “something came over” her.

“I don’t know what, but something came over me,” the pensioner of Charles Street, in La Romaine, told police when she was arrested on Saturday.

The pensioner is expected to appear in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with stealing more than $200 worth of items from MS Foodcity Supermarket Limited at Debe.

She is a regular customer at the supermarket located at SS Erin Road.

Police reports are that on Saturday afternoon, security saw her putting items from shelves into a shopping cart. The woman placed some of the items in her personal handbag, and paid a cashier for the items in the shopping cart.

When she was leaving, security searched her bag and found the ice-cream, milk and toothpaste.

Security called the San Fernando CID and PCs Leelum and Andre responded.

Up to yesterday she remained in police custody. PC Andre laid the charge.