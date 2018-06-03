Breaking
Despite rescue attempts, man drowns in Mayaro Prayers for kidnapped teen Possible legal action for company over Trini Flash fire AG: 2 per cent sexual offences solved since 2000
Monday 4 June 2018
Man in court for assaulting cops

A POLICEMAN and a female colleague who responded to a report at Golconda, in San Fernando, on Saturday night, were assaulted when they attempting to arrest a man involved in the incident.

PC Jointe and WPC Rampersad, of Ste Madeleine Police Station, were called out to Church Street and were attempting to arrest a 22-year-old man for making threats against another person when he attacked Rampersad.

A second man who was at the scene assaulted Jointe. Both men ran off, but one of them was later arrested. Police are searching for the second man.

