Flaws found in CoP selection

NALINEE SEELAL with reporting by RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

THE Special Select Committee (SSC) appointed by the House of Representatives to probe alleged flaws in the selection of a commissioner of police and two deputy commissioners has concluded that there were some discrepancies in the selection process.

The members on the Government’s side concluded that the human resource module used was not in keeping with best international practice and that some of the decisions taken by the Police Service Commission (PSC) could be challenged.

However, the Government members did not state in their report if the decision of the PSC in naming the top candidate should be rescinded and the process restarted.

Minority members from the Opposition, however, claimed in their report that there were no discrepancies and that the PSC acted as they should when coming to their decision. They also noted in their report that while some of the modules used could have been strengthened, they found no fault of the PSC and the recruitment firm, KPMG.

The majority and minority reports of the SSC will be tabled in parliament on Wednesday for debate. It remained unclear yesterday what direction the House of Representatives will take after the debate because of the differing views of government and opposition. Yesterday Ppposition sources said as far as they are concerned the PSC’s decision should be final.

Chairman of the SSC Fitzgerald Hinds said yesterday the final decision on the way forward with the selection of a new Commissioner of Police will be made after the reports are discussed at Parliament on Wednesday.

“We did our work. We looked at the process and interviewed the stakeholders and we have issued a report to the Parliament which it will consider on Wednesday. I don’t know what the Parliament would make of it,” Hinds said.