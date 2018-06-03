Fishing industry on the decline

SEETA PERSAD

PRESIDENT of the San Fernando Fishing Co-operative Society (SFCS) Salim Gool says the fishing industry is on the decline.

He said fishermen are faced with many problems that the Government refuses to address, and their livelihoods are at stake.

In an interview, Gool voiced his frustration with some of the the major issues affecting fishermen, particularly at the

the San Fernando fishing port.

Among the issues plaguing fishermen at the San Fernando fishing port are security and vandalism.

Gool said the problem is not unique to San Fernando fishermen, as the problems exist all across the country.

He has called on Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat to look into the issue.

“Recently we lost three boats’ engines and other fishing equipment,” Gool said, noting that fishermen are not in a position to replace these stolen engines and many give up fishing because of these huge losses.

Gool said the SFCS wrote to Rambharat on April 23, asking him to look in the issue of vandalism of fishing equipment and also the issue of security both inland and off shore.

Fisher folk, he said, must deal with daily thefts and damages to fishing equipment as there are no security posted at the fishing port.

Gool also said the port needs water lights, cranes, and toilet facilities, among other things.

He also complained of the loss of fishing grounds.

“There is the loss of fishing grounds due to gas pipelines, water-taxis and the presence of businesses on the shores of King’s Wharf,” he said.

He said the SFCS also wants to the meet with the minister to discuss the general upgrade of the fish market.

“The area surrounding the fishing port is in a terrible condition,” Gool said, noting that there has been no infrastructural work done to the fishing port in many years.

He also cited parking problems for not only vendors but also customers.

Speaking to Newsday, Rambharat said he did receive correspondence from the SFCS, and has since passed it on to his ministry’s director of Fisheries and the officers in the division responsible for the San Fernando area.

“These officers routinely with the fisher folk to deal with the problems they face,” Rambharat said.