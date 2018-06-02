Trinity East cop schools’ U-17 b’ball title

Newly-crowned Under-17 division winners in the TT East Zone Secondary Schools Basketball League, Trinity College East pose for a team photo after beating Tunapuna Secondary 81-63 yesterday, at the Maloney Indoor Sporting Complex.

ANDREW GIOANNETTI

A NEW Under-17 division winner was crowned in the TT East Zone Secondary Schools Basketball League yesterday when Trinity College East clinched a 81-63 upset victory over Tunapuna Secondary, at the Maloney Indoor Sporting Complex.

Jovan George led the charge with 18 points, while Shoga Samorin aided with 14 points to see Trinity College East join their U-15 schoolmates as champions of the East Zone.

Both Trinity teams dethroned last years division winners, while Holy Cross College took the U-20 title last week.

The U-17 final began balanced in the first quarter which Trinity finished with a narrow 17-14 lead. However, as the match progressed, Trinity began to dominate Tunapuna and went on to lead 35-30 by half time and 59-44 heading into the final quarter. Trinity East then outscored Tunapuna 21-19 to win by a comfortable margin. It was a bittersweet moment for Tunapuna’s Nickolai Mills, who broke this season’s record among all divisions with 42 points. He came up big while his teammate and MVP title contender, Jaheim Evelyn struggled before being injured out. Evelyn had been instrumental for both the Under-17 and Under-20 divisions this year.

However, neither Mills nor Evelyn could prevent Tunapuna from slumping to a second loss in a final within a week. Last week, Evelyn scored 18 points for the U-20 Trinity East outfit but could not help the team to the title.

The U-20 title was won by Holy Cross College which won the match 53-50.

Yesterday’s U-17 final followed the U-17 third-place playoff between Holy Cross College and Mt Hope. With 21 points from the reliable Kaliquie Robinson-Forrester and 16 points from Samuel Waldron, Holy Cross won the match 55-40.

For Mt Hope, Alexis Worrell and Trevor Joseph scored 19 points and 10 points, respectively.

The day began with an U-13 exhibition match between Hillview College, which ultimately prevented Trinity East from a hat-trick of wins on the day. Hillview won the contest 30-22 in the only U-13 fixture this season.