One Pop shot dead by cops

CENTRAL police shot and killed a man during a shootout near Jerningham Junction in Cunupia on Friday evening. Dead is labourer Devon Raymond, also called Devon Jacob and One Pop.

Police reports are at about 6.40 pm on Friday, Cunupia police were carrying out a warrant exercise near Boodram Street where they saw Raymond acting suspiciously.

Police called out to the man who ran off and police gave chase. He stopped a short distance away and began shooting in the direction of the police who returned gunfire. Raymond was shot and wounded, and police took him to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he died. Police also recovered a firearm at the scene.

Police said Raymond, who lived in Cunupia, had matters pending at Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court.

An autopsy is to be performed at Forensic Sciences Centre, St James tomorrow.

Senior police said a “thorough investigation” would be done into the shooting.