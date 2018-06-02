Hawks soar in Republic Youth Football League

Jerrel Joefield, centre, of Elite 123 Goodness FC on the attack against Rosary Boys RC yesterday at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

TRENDSETTER Hawks showed supreme form yesterday, winning all their matches when action continued in the Republic Bank National Youth Football League at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.

In the Under-12 Division, Trendsetter Hawks Team One crushed North SCC 5-1 to stay in contention for the title. Trendsetter Hawks Team Two are not in contention for the Under-12 title this year, but ended the preliminary stage of the tournament with a battling 1-0 victory over Football Factory.

In another Under-12 match, QPCC Black were 3-2 winners over TT Maestros as Liam O’Conner, Aditya Ramdeen and Caden Trestrail all scored for QPCC. Jedaiah King netted both goals for TT Maestros.

In the Under-16 division, Trendsetter Hawks Team Two defeated Petit Valley/Diego Martin 2-0 with Riyad Gill and Brian Armstrong finding the back of the net for the Hawks.

In another Under-16 division contest, QPCC defeated RSSR 4-2 with two goals apiece from Jordan Romany and Zack Wiggons. Saleem Peters also netted a double on the day in a losing effort for RSSR.

In the Under-14 division, TT Maestros got past Harvard 4-1 with two goals from K Phillip and one each from J Swain and J Thomas. Harvard got a consolation item from Christopher Tajudeen.

The preliminary stage of the tournament ends next weekend, and the playoffs will begin on June 16 leading up to the finals on July 7.

SELECTED RESULTS:

Under-12 Field One

Elite 123 Goodness beat Rosary Boys FA 7-1

Trendsetter Hawks Team Two beat Football Factory 1-0

Laventille United beat Rosary Boys FC 7-0

Empire FC beat Step-by-Step FA 5-0

Under-12 Field Two

QPCC Black beat TT Maestros 3-2

QPCC Blue beat Step-by-Step 10-0

Trendsetter Hawks Team One beat North Coast SCC 5-1

Under-14

North Coast SCC beat QPCC Black 4-0

RSSR beat Football Factory 4-0

TT Maestros beat Harvard 4-1

Under-16

Patna FC beat North Coast SCC 3-0 by default

Trendsetter Hawks Team Two beat Petit Valley/Diego Martin 2-0

QPCC beat RSSR 4-2