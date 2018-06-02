Barrackpore East seal Flow girls cricket title

Barrackpore East players and coaching staff celebrate with Cindy-Ann Gatt, director of marketing at Flow, second from right, and SSCL members.

BARRACKPORE East Secondary won another girls cricket title this season, with a four-wicket win over Holy Faith Convent in the final of the FLOW/Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Girls Under-16 Development Tournament at the Munroe Road Recreation Ground in Cunupia, on Friday.

The success on Friday follows the victory by Barrackpore East in the PowerGen Girls Intercol T20 final at the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba on May 4.

Batting first on Friday, Holy Faith Convent posted 86 for two in 15 overs with Emma Rajack scoring 29 not out and Shunelle Sawh contributing 21. Shalini Samaroo was the best bowler for Barrackpore East, snatching one wicket for eight runs in three overs.

Samaroo led the response for the Couva-based team, cracking an unbeaten 30 to guide Barrackpore East to 88/6 in 11.3 overs. Geneilia Juppy, who scored 16 in the Intercol T20 final, scored 16 again to help propel the team to their victory target. Emma Rajack was the chief destroyer for Holy Faith Convent, taking 3/19 in two overs.

Some of the other schools that took part in the tournament were Blanchisseuse Secondary, SWAHA Hindu College, Rio Claro East Secondary and Vessigny Secondary.

SUMMARISED SCORES: Holy Faith Convent 86/2 (15 overs) - Emma Rajack 29 not out, Shunelle Sawh 21; Shalini Samaroo 1/8 vs Barrackpore East 88/6 (11.3 overs) - Shalini Samaroo 30 not out, Geneilia Juppy 16; Emma Rajack 3/19. Barrackpore East won by four wickets