St James man charged with sexual touching of a five-year-old

Lorenzo Dookie

A St James man was on Tuesday granted bail in the sum of $200,000 after he appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate charged with the sexual touching of a five-year-old girl.

Lorenzo Dookie, 24, a sales clerk, of Mathura Street, appeared before Magistrate Adia Mohammed in the Seventh Court, charged with sexual touching of a minor.

He was granted bail and ordered to return to court on June 1.

It is alleged that the incident took place on March 16, in Woodbrook.

Dookie was arrested outside a church at Long Circular Road, Maraval, on Monday last.

Investigations were supervised by Insp Gideon Dickson and Cpl Yohan McKain, while WPC Nathifa Graham, of the Child Protection Unit, Port of Spain Division, laid the charge.