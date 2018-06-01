Relatives of suspected "child predator" call for swift action as he sustained brain damage after beating

The relatives of a 49-year-old Macoya vendor are calling for justice after he was severely beaten by residents of Oropune Gardens, Piarco on Wednesday night after he was allegedly mistaken as a sex offender. The man who is currently in critical condition and is believed to be suffering serious brain damage was reportedly visiting relatives at the housing complex when the incident occurred.

Newsday spoke to the man's relative Mario Mark-Hutchinson today, who said his family was deeply traumatised by the beating inflicted on his relative and said he did not have a criminal record. He added that the incident came as a shock to him as he could not believe residents were capable of such violence.

Mark-Hutchinson said his relative is currently warded at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) where he is receiving treatment for brain damage. He added that doctors fear he may be a vegetable following the beating. He said he was very upset with residents for their actions and called on officers to conduct the necessary investigations and make arrests where possible.