Pistol and marijuana seized in overnight exercises

Officers of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) Strike Team recovered a .40 Smith and Wesson pistol along with a quantity of marijuana in East Port of Spain early this morning.

Sources revealed the officers visited a house at Jackson Place, East Dry River, Port of Spain shortly after midnight this morning but the suspect was not at home. Upon searching an abandoned lot next to the home of the suspect, officers found the pistol along with seven rounds of .9 mm ammunition and 41.8 kilograms of marijuana.

Newsday understands the officers were supported by the police service, Canine Unit. No one was arrested in connection with the find.