Paray hits gas station closure

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray

MP FOR Mayaro Rushton Paray has strongly condemned the closure of the only gas station in the district of Mayaro.

This gas station has been closed for renovations for over two months and Paray was informed by an official of the gas station that National Petroleum (NP) has failed to provide the necessary equipment for its completion.

This, Paray said in an emailed press release, has caused tremendous difficulty and disturbance to the motoring public as residents and visitors alike are inconvenienced due to the disruption of this essential service.

This gas station provides services for the areas of Mayaro, Guayaguayare, Ortoire and environs as such, fisherfolks and taxi drivers who depend largely on this gas station to purchase fuel for their daily operations are now inconvenienced and must commute longer distances to Manzanilla or Rio Claro to obtain gasoline or diesel.

Both operating facilities at Rio Claro are already overwhelmed with limited capacity to service the growing number of motor vehicles.

The closure of the Mayaro Gas station has therefore contributed to an adverse effect at the Rio Claro stations.

Furthermore, this station also acts as the main refueling hub for workers in the nearby energy industry at Point Galeota. He highlighted the two public holidays earlier this week when visitors and beachgoers alike would have been badly affected by the stations’ inaccessibility since there was no prior notice of this closure.

MP Paray is calling upon the Minister of Energy to intervene since the ineffectiveness of the management of National Petroleum is posing a major inconvenience to the people of Mayaro.

Further to this, there is no update as to when the gas station will be reopened.

Since this is the only gas station in the area, Paray said, the residents are dissatisfied and frustrated by the way in which the renovation is being managed.