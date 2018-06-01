Oil spill in Soldado Field, 2nd for May Khan: Billions to stop Petrotrin leaks

Energy Minister Franklin Khan.

ENERGY Minister Franklin Khan says there was an approximately three-barrel oil spill last Friday from Petrotrin, the second for the month, and the ultimate solution to stop leaks and spills will cost billions.

He was responding to an urgent question in the Senate on Tuesday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark who had asked, in light of reports of the presence of thick crude oil near the Three Sisters off Columbus Bay, whether the source of the oil leak had been determined and what steps were being taken to address the problem.

Khan said Petrotrin reported to the ministry an oil spill of approximately two to three barrels had occurred in the Soldado North Field last Friday.

“The origin of the spill is currently believed to be the well six, Soldado 694, which was being abandoned by rig number 50. That’s the spill that occurred a couple weeks ago.”

According to one report, more than 30 barrels of oil had spilled into the sea over a 24-hour period. There was also a spill on March 2 and the ministry estimated that about ten barrels of oil spilled from a six-inch-diameter pipeline from Platform 9 to Riser Platform 2, Main Soldado Field, Petrotrin Operation. Lobby group Fishermen and Friends of the Sea had called for an independent verification of the quantity of oil spilt.

On the recent spill, Khan told the Senate the trajectory analysis showed the oil would move in a northwesterly direction and this was verified by vessel and aerial surveys.

“No other oil spill was reported or observed since the 25th of May, 2018 in the Soldado Field to the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries. This spill, however, was small and was contained and cleaned up.”

He said Petrotrin also responded to the report of a spill apparently sighted near the rocks known as the Three Sisters off Columbus Bay on May 27.

“However, Petrotrin reported no oil was observed by them in that area upon conducting a site visit. As such, no further response was deemed as necessary.”

He said the Energy Ministry and the Air Guard did an aerial survey on Monday which included the Icacos area.

“No oil was observed by the surveilance team.”

Mark asked, given the frequency of oil spills and leaks, particularly from Petrotrin, what steps Petrotrin was taking to address this recurring problem, especially on the coastlines.

Khan responded: “As is common knowledge in TT, and as I have been on the record saying on numerous occasions, one of Petrotrin’s bigger risk item(s) is its asset integrity. We are aware of that, we are concerned about that, and very often, as the Prime Minister rightfully said, he goes to sleep at night (and) he’s scared about that.”

Khan said the best efforts were being used in terms of surveillance and through risk analysis the ministry was trying to replace the assets that were most at risk in terms of oil spills.

“But it’s a major challenge and we continue to monitor the Gulf of Paria very, very closely.”

Mark asked what specific steps Government had taken or will take to address the issue.

“Because you have indicated it is a nightmare,” he added.

Khan reiterated risk analysis was being used to determine the assets at greatest risk and assets were being closely monitored. He said pipelines under severe stress and with integrity in serious question were being shut off.

“As a matter of fact, this is one of the main reasons Petrotrin’s oil production has been dipping slightly: it is because of safety concerns.

“While it is not the ultimate solution, the ultimate solution will cost billions of dollars, but we are monitoring it...and – I knock on wood – nothing more significant has been happening over the last year.”