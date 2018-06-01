Nurse not hurt by falling ceiling

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said reports of a nurse being injured after part of a ceiling tile fell on her last Thursday were not true.

It was reported that the tile came crashing down on the nurse, assigned to the neo-natal unit at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, as she was about to enter the bathroom.

Reports said she was treated and sent home.

However, during a tour of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Sangre Grande County Hospital yesterday, Deyalsingh said the ceiling “never touched the nurse”.

“What happened is that part of the ceiling fell and was lodged above the door, six feet above. The ceiling did not touch the nurse.

“She was examined and there were no external signs of abrasions or injuries.

“She may have been surprised or scared, as anybody would have been.

“We know how facts and fiction can come together as one,” Deyalsingh said. The nurse had a CT scan but it showed no injuries.