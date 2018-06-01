Mother wants justice for son after alleged classroom brawl

Dale Barclay, left and Jemilla Bailey staged a protest outside the Tranquility Government Primary School yesterday after a male teacher at the school allegedly assaulted Bailey's 9-year-old son last week

Jemilla Bailey the mother of a 9-year-old student of the Tranquility Government Primary School staged a silent protest outside the school this morning calling for the immediate removal of a male teacher who allegedly assaulted her son last Friday.

Speaking with Newsday today, Bailey claims her son was the victim of physical assault by his teacher after he was found standing on his seat in the class. The teacher allegedly began beating her son with a piece of stick before her son tried to grab the stick from him. She said according to her son a brief struggle ensued and the teacher held the child in a headlock while hitting him several times in his face.

She says her son brought the attention to her after school on Friday and on Monday she gathered support from other parents who have allegedly had similar experiences with the teacher to speak with the Principal and teacher.

Bailey said she is currently awaiting the results of an investigation by the ministry, but said she was prepared to take legal action if the teacher was not punished for the alleged assault. She said unless he was removed from the school students would continue to live in fear of victimisation for their parents' actions.