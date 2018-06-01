Messy toilets at Maracas

THE EDITOR: I went to Maracas Beach on Sunday and noticed that the new vendors’ booths and the toilets are still closed. The temporary toilets located by some of the booths were absolutely disgusting as there was no water to flush the toilets.

I asked some of the workers who are in charge of the washrooms about the water situation and they said there are no water tanks to service the toilets and rely only on the water from WASA, which trickles and takes a very long time to fill the toilet tanks.

GERARD DUVAL

, Petit Valley