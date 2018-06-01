Breaking
Possible legal action for company over Trini Flash fire AG: 2 per cent sexual offences solved since 2000 State to pay $.3M for wrongful arrest Man jailed for robbery: "Satan chook meh. I didn’t mean to do it" Judge orders state to compensate Nigerian woman
N Touch
Saturday 2 June 2018
follow us
Letters to the Editor

Messy toilets at Maracas

THE EDITOR: I went to Maracas Beach on Sunday and noticed that the new vendors’ booths and the toilets are still closed. The temporary toilets located by some of the booths were absolutely disgusting as there was no water to flush the toilets.

I asked some of the workers who are in charge of the washrooms about the water situation and they said there are no water tanks to service the toilets and rely only on the water from WASA, which trickles and takes a very long time to fill the toilet tanks.

GERARD DUVAL
, Petit Valley

Comments

Reply to this story

Letters to the Editor

Why not Tamana?

THE EDITOR: The plan for Tamana Intech Park was always ICT, our very own Silicon…