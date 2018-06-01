Low student, teacher turnout at schools

GIVEN the low student and teacher turnout in schools yesterday it seemed that teachers and parents took advantage of the two public holidays during the week to extend it to a long weekend. TT celebrated Indian Arrival Day on Wednesday and Corpus Christi on Thursday.

It was back to school and work yesterday, but according to TT Unified Teachers’ association president Lynsley Doodhai student turnout was less than 50 per cent and teacher turnout was lower than usual.

“Really and truly that is not surprising to me because as somebody who has been a teacher and school principal for 30 years, that is the norm when you have two public holidays in the middle of the week and then you have the weekend with a school day before (on the Friday).

“It is not surprising, but of course it is a cause for concern because schools were open and teachers were in school so classes were affected,” Doodhai said. He said some people may have gone out of the country because the carpark at the Piarco International Airport was filled to capacity and had to be closed off.

“They opened a separate, temporary one just opposite so that goes to tell you some people may have left to go on a mini holiday even if it was only Tobago only. I could not get a park there yesterday,” he said.

Asked about principals holding a workshop yesterday, Doodhai said schools were allowed three days for the academic year for what was called professional development which teachers attended to enhance their skills as a teacher.

“Schools are cognisant of the fact that on a day like today (yesterday) there is going to be a low turnout. What they do is they apply to the Ministry of Education for permission to have a professional development day where they have discussions and presentations on a particular topic,” he said.