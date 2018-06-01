Immigration Detention Centre inmates threaten hunger strike

Aripo Immigration Detention Centre

The 150 detainees at the Immigration Detention Centre at Aripo yesterday threatened a hunger strike if they are not returned to their respective countries.

The detainees, mainly from Venezuela and African countries, began protesting on Wednesday, claiming their rights were being infringed and they were not hearing anything from authorities as to when they will be sent home.

On Wednesday many of the Venezuelan began singing their national anthem and shouted angrily at guards, asking them to intervene and get the information about their departure from this country.

They said they are being kept in the dark about when the documents will be ready for their departure, and while they are aware it is a costly exercise, they are hoping the government-to-government arrangements are speeded up.

Yesterday Immigration sources said while they are anxious to have the detainees return home, there is a process which involves verifying the information given by the detainees. This usually takes a long time and even after that, it sometimes requires three immigration officers to accompany one detainee home.

Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon has already said government does not have the required funds to charter aircraft to return the detainees, especially to distant countries.

He said he was liaising with foreign governments with a view to finding inexpensive ways to return detainees. He urged them to be patient and allow the system to work.

Yesterday the detainees said if they are not told about the status of their return they will go on hunger strike, possibly from Monday.