Driver of killer dump truck fails breathalyser test

The 28-year-old Chase Village man who crushed a relative to death on Wednesday night failed a breathalyser test and registered 105 micrograms, 70 micrograms more than the legal limit of 35 micrograms.

The sanitation worker surrendered to Chaguanas police hours after the incident and initially expressed remorse. However, on Thursday he hired a lawyer, who reportedly told him not to say anything to investigators.

Yesterday Chaguanas police, including a legal officer and officers from the Traffic Branch, tried to interview him and told him what offences they were investigating, including causing death by dangerous driving. He was asked if he wanted to give a statement, but said he was seeking the guidance of his attorney.

Investigators said yesterday they had interviewed several eyewitnesses and are expected to present a file to the Office of the DPP for directions shortly.

Yesterday the suspect remained in custody, although he has already been charged with drunk driving. Investigators said they are hoping to have all the charges laid so that the man could make one court appearance.

The dump truck driver, who initially admitted to causing the death of his elder brother on Wednesday night, has allegedly begun changing his story.

Around 9.30 pm on Wednesday the man allegedly began threatening relatives that he would plough into them after a heated argument at Lyle Lane Street Felicity. His relative Parasram Gobin, 34, who attempted to pacify the suspect, held on to the mirror on the driver’s side and began pleading with the driver to behave himself. Eyewitnesses told police the man drove off at high speed and Gobin fell under the wheel of the truck, which crushed his head.

The man reportedly drove home to Joyce Road, Chase Village, where he told relatives he had been involved in an accident. But they received a phone call a few minutes to say Gobin had been crushed to death.

Family members later coaxed the manto surrender and took him to the Chaguanas police station.

The dump truck was towed to the police station and was expected to be inspected yesterday.

Gobin's family said yesterday funeral arrangements were being finalised.