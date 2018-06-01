‘Colo’ jailed for burglary, indecent assault

CONVICTED burglar Roderick Sookhan, 32, also called “Colo,” was sentenced last week to three years’ hard labour after a San Fernando magistrate found him guilty of burglary and indecent assault.

Sookhan, of Kent Street in Williamsville, appeared before magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine on the charges which stemmed from an incident at a house in south Trinidad on March 3, 2014.

The charges were that at about 2.30 am, Sookhan used a knife, entered a woman’s home and committed the act. There was a struggle, during which the woman stabbed Sookhan with the same knife he used to enter her home.

Three witnesses testified: Noyan, the woman and another civilian.

PC Noyan laid the charges. Attorney and PC Cleyon Seedan prosecuted.