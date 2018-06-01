Car for sex results in $1,000 fine

A 66-year-old man was fined $1,000 this morning for wasting police time after he made a report that his car had been stolen but later admitted to police he had lent the vehicle to a woman in return for a sexual favor.

Anthony Thompson said he was worried that the woman would not return the vehicle, which prompted him to make the report.

He pleaded guilty to the charge yesterday before Magistrate Wendy Dougdeen-Bally in the Chaguanas Second Magistrates Court.

He was represented by attorney Tarandath Singh.

Prosecutor Sgt Ranjitsingh read the facts to the court that around 4.20pm on March 7, 2018 Thompson made a report to a Woman Police Constable (WPC) at the Freeport Police Station that his vehicle was stolen.

He told the WPC he had parked his white Toyota Fielder wagon at the Sea Lots Fish Market around 2am that day and went away.

He said when he returned 15 minutes later, the vehicle was gone. He told the WPC he did not give anyone permission to use his vehicle.

The Stolen Vehicles Unit (SVU) in Port of Spain was contacted and PC Derrick Hinds was assigned to investigate.

After Hinds reviewed CCTV footage from the fish market, he asked Thompson to meet with him at the station.

During an interview there, Thompson told Hinds, “Officer the information I gave the female officer was contrary to what happened, I was feeling bad to tell the woman police I went for a blowjob and give the woman my car but I get it back already.”

In court yesterday, Singh said his client had met a woman and had ‘intimate relations’ with her. Singh said Thompson gave the woman the vehicle to use for a ‘short moment’ and when she did not return it hours later, he made a report.

Singh said no one was hurt by Thompson’s actions although police time had been wasted. He said his client had never been charged for any offense before in his life and asked for leniency in sentencing.

Dougdeen-Bally ordered Thompson to pay $1,000 or serve three months simple imprisonment in default. He was given seven days to pay the fine.