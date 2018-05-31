Smith knocks out Jamaican at RHAGE MMA

TT’s Kendell Phillip, left, unleashes a punch on Venezuela’s Emiliano Godoy in a kickboxing match at the RHAGE Mixed Martial Arts event at Cascadia Hotel, St Ann’s, recently.

SHERDON PIERRE

LOCAL fighter Omar Smith knocked out Jamaican Shiaeine Blake to win the co-main event of the RHAGE Mixed Martial Arts held at Cascadia Hotel in St Ann’s on the weekend.

Smith only needed two minutes and 40 seconds to topple his opponent Blake, much to the amusement of the crowd, finishing him off with a barrage of punches. After the bout, an elated Smith said, “This was the result of hard work and a good team along with a still mind and calm body. I just went out there and did what I do every day, but the only difference it’s in front of a crowd. I’m happy to make my country, family and team proud.”

In the other co-main event, TT’s Brandon La Croix was defeated by Yohann Dupe of Martinique in an intense but short welterweight battle. Dupe started the aggressor, catching La Croix off guard, resulting in the TT fighter getting a gash on his forehead which grew larger as the round progressed. La Croix showed determination to recover as he completed the round strongly, landing several counter punches which forced his opponent to go on the defence. After the completion of the first round, the doctor checked on the athletes and the fight was disappointingly stopped and Dupe declared winner by TKO.

In the heavyweight contest, Bryan Bohouri of Martinique defeated TT’s Ken Bishop.

The Frenchman, who was previously warned for illegal shots, captured Bishop in an ankle lock, forcing him to tap out. TT’s featherweight debutant Donnel Phillip defeated his countryman Kadaine Hope by unanimous decision after the three rounds expired. Guyanese fighter Corwin D’Anjou won via submission in the first round against his Caribbean counterpart Jamaican Alrick Wanliss. Local fighter, Juval Fortune connected with a cracking hook shot, followed by punches to knockout Jamaican Nakia Anderson early into the first round.

There were two kickboxing exhibition matches between locals Tianna Guy and Randar Ragbir, as well as TT’s Kendell Phillip and Venezuelan Emiliano Godoy. Both matches ended in a draw.

The event, hosted by Rough House, featured fighters from Jamaica, Guyana, Martinique, Venezuela and TT.