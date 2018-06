Skull found at Hammock Hill

Police are investigating the discovery of a human skull found in a teak field off Penal Rock Road in Moruga on Wednesday.

A passerby contacted police on Wednesday morning after he spotted the skull near the road in an area called Hammock Hill.

Moruga and Homicide Bureau (Region III) visited the scene. Police are asking anyone with information about the skull to contact the nearest police station, 555 or 800-TIPS (8477).