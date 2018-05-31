Seales seals U-16 crown for Presentation

Presentation College players and management celebrate winning the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Under-16 40-overs title as SSCL president Surajdath Mahabir, left, looks on at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, on Tuesday.

A brilliant effort by national youth player Jayden Seales led Presentation College, Chaguanas to the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) National Under-16 40-over title at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, on Tuesday.

Presentation College won by 24 runs in the final against St Mary’s College.

Seales top scored with 45 to guide Presentation to 156 all out in 34.3 overs. Aaron Bankay also showed some form with a vital knock of 32. Bowling for St Mary’s, Matthew Gittens grabbed four wickets for 32 and Kiran John took three for 25.

Fast bowler Seales ensured the victory for Presentation College with three for 30 in eight overs to dismiss St Mary’s for 132 in 32.2 overs. Amrit Dass was also among the wickets, snatching 3/22 in five overs. J Nedd was the top batsman for St Mary’s with 37 and N Ramlal pitched in with 16, but it was not enough.

SUMMARISED SCORES: Presentation College, Chaguanas 156 (34.3 overs) - Jayden Seales 45, Aaron Bankay 32, Matthew Gittens 4/32, Kiran John 3/25 vs St Mary’s College 132 (32.2 overs) - J Nedd 37, N Ramlal 16, J Seales 3/30, Amrit Dass 3/22. Presentation won by 24 runs.