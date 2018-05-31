SDMS principals support Sat

THE Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Principals Association has declared its “unwavering support” for its Education Board of Management led by Satnarayan Maharaj.

A media statement issued late Tuesday evening by the association’s secretary Roger Rosan, stated that in light of recent developments involving Nafisah Nakhid and the SDMS board, it wanted to publicly express its support for Maharaj and “the SDMS for its stance to uphold the dress code that has always been in effect at the school.”

Nakhid was told she could not wear her hijab at the Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College in St Augustine where she went as an on-the-job trainee.

This resulted in a major controversy.

Rosan noted that while many commentators have shared dissenting views, mainly on social media platforms, these have only resulted in unwarranted personal attacks.

He reminded that “Maharaj through his knowledge and experience has already taken the necessary steps to address the issue in accordance with the fundamental principles of democracy.”

Rosan further stated that the “association fully supports Mr Maharaj in his continued efforts to protect and preserve our religious beliefs and practices,” and that their various schools were continuing to implement the policies and guidelines of the parent body as all other successful institutions do.

He said the issue at hand is not simply educational and that it has transcended the boundaries of the school system into the political and religious landscape. Rosan said the outcome of the current situation will impact on all religious denominations.

He urged the population to allow the courts to make a determination as prescribed by civil society and not descend into the depths of personal attacks, but rather promote meaningful, insightful and fruitful debate in a most respectful manner to fellow citizens.