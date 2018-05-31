Rowley’s Corpus Christi Day message: Sow good seeds

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley in his Corpus Christi Day message urged citizens to sow good seeds, likening people’s contributions to society to the real seeds that many people plant on this holy day.

“Today, millions of Catholics around the world will renew their conviction and belief in the real presence of the body and blood of Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist. The commemoration of this event is integral to the expression of the Catholic tradition and provides an opportunity for believers to reflect on the tenets of their faith.”

He said the occasion allows believers to display an outward expression of faith and a deeper personal commitment to God.

“The rituals of the day will enable the faithful to reflect on the compassion shown by Jesus Christ and his concern for the spiritual well-being of his people. The celebration of the Eucharist is a potent reminder of the presence of God in our daily lives, providing peace, comfort and hope,” Rowley added.

“In Trinidad and Tobago, the active participation of every creed and race in the celebrations is testament to the tolerance and respect our citizens have for one another. I am truly grateful for the diversity and acceptance embedded in our national ethos which enables us to appreciate and celebrate our rich heritage.”

Rowley said many citizens will today observe the processions taking place in most parishes, while others will relax and spend time with their loved ones.

He said such occasions show the importance of fostering strong family units and community ties, all towards helping build a stable and cohesive society.

“Likewise, time must be set aside for introspection and self-evaluation, so as to promote functional and thriving individuals, families and communities. In this regard, Corpus Christi is an apt time to reflect on the need to adequately invest in our communities.”