Priest says nation wants action not words

Action Needed: Roman Catholic priest Fr David Khan

The feast of Corpus Christi is a time for the planting of goodness and the weeding out of evil.

Roman Catholic priest Fr David Khan said this during Corpus Christi mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Harris Promenade San Fernando yesterday.

Addressing the large congregation which overflowed into the courtyard, Khan said the day is often associated with the planting of food crops or other trees by both professional farmers and amateur gardeners alike.

“Many people plant on Corpus Christi because they say it be a good harvest but you first have to weed out the weeds,” he said, adding, “and so it is with our lives, we need to plant goodness and weed out evil.”

Khan said the Feast of the Eucharist represents “making Jesus present in our lives” when believers represent the deeds of Christ to the world. “People do not accept words…words can be fake news a lot of talk but what our nation is crying out for is action.

“The people want to see our actions and when they see our actions, would people want to emulate us,” he said.

He also warned about the day becoming ritualistic if believers were not “true” to Almighty God or to themselves.

The large congregation, which included members from the parishes of Mon Repos, La Romaine and Pointe-a-Pierre then walked through the streets of San Fernando. The procession included primary and secondary school students and members from the Cadets, Girl Guides and Brownies.

Prayers were also offered at various points along the route including at the San Fernando General Hospital and the Mucurapo Street market.

The Feast of Corpus Christi (also known as the Feast of the Body of Christ) is celebrated on the eighth Thursday after Easter.