President’s XI batsmen struggle in final session

West Indies Presidnets XI batsman Kieran Powell plays a stroke against Sri Lanka at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, yesterday, on the second day of a warm-up match.

A FAMILIAR batting collapse erased half centuries from John Campbell and Kieran Powell, as the Cricket West Indies President’s XI now find themselves with a lot of work to do against Sri Lanka, on the third and final day of a warm-up match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, today.

Yesterday, the President’s XI were comfortably poised on 164 for two in response to Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 428. However, a common batting collapse by another regional team, saw the President’s XI close on 223/7, still trailing Sri Lanka by 205 runs.

The Sri Lankan bowlers would have gained some confidence going into the first Test match that starts at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, on Wednesday.

Campbell, with some solid support from Powell, gave the President’s XI a rollicking start. The left-handed pair started positively with Campbell dominating fast bowler Lahiru Gamage.

Campbell, who timed the ball perfectly throughout his innings, punished Gamage for bowling full of a length as the President’s XI raced to 38 without loss after five overs. Gamage conceded 29 runs in his first three overs with Campbell hitting a flurry of fours.

Powell released the shackles with a four to mid wicket off pacer Kasun Rajitha, a flick of the wrists by Powell that raced to the fence.

After Campbell survived a leg before appeal from Gamage, a straight drive for four by Powell off Rajitha got the President’s XI to 51/0 after only 7.1 overs.

When spinner Dilruwan Perara was introduced into the attack Campbell welcomed him with a cut shot for four down to backward point, followed by a straight drive for four by Powell in the same over.

Following the drinks break, Campbell greeted fast bowler Lahiru Kumara with two fours on the off side to bring up his 50, as the Sri Lankan pacer conceded 18 runs in his first over.

The President’s XI were 98/1 after 13.3 overs when Perera got some revenge as he dismissed Campbell leg before for 62. Campbell faced 52 balls and struck 11 fours.

Powell and Shamarh Brooks started to build a patient partnership after tea, before Powell was brilliantly run out for 60 to leave the President’s XI on 146/2.

Powell chipped down the wicket to Perera but found the edge to first slip. The ball fell short of the first slip fielder Angelo Mathews, but he quickly threw the ball at the stumps to run out Powell.

The batting collapse then began for the President’s XI as they quickly lost five wickets for 28 runs.

With the score on 164, Brooks played forward to a delivery by Akila Dananjaya but could only find the edge to give first slip a simple catch.

Vishaul Singh was next to go for 12 when he skied a delivery and Kumara at mid off ran to his left to take a simple catch.

Kumara did not stay out of the action as he snatched two quick wickets to leave the President’s XI on 188/6. Earlier, resuming the first innings on 318/6 Sri Lanka added more than 100 runs to eventually post 428 all out. Captain Dinesh Chandimal top scored with 108 on Wednesday and Kusal Perera scored 65. Yesterday, knocks by Niroshan Dickwella (74) and Dananjaya (30) ensured the Sri Lankans got past 400. Bowling for the President’s XI left-arm spinner Warrican was the top bowler finishing with 4/81 in 29.4 overs and Cornwall took 3/124 in 35 overs. The match resumes today at 10 am.

SCOREBOARD

Cricket West Indies President’s XI vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka 1st inns

K Mendis b Cummins*0

K Perera c Powell b Cornwall*65

D Chandimal c Brooks b Reifer*108

A Mathews lbw Cornwall *41

R Silva c Cornwall b Warrican*28

N Dickwella c Campbell b Warrican*74

D Perera lbw Warrican*17

A Dananjaya b Cornwall*30

L Gamage st Hamilton b Warrican*22

K Rajitha lbw Reifer*2

L Kumara not out*5

EXTRAS (B12, LB5, NB19)*36

Total all out*428

Fall of Wickets: 0, 130, 244, 263, 288, 318, 390, 404, 409, 428

BOWLING: Cummins 20-5-70-1, Reifer 19-2-75-2, Joseph 16-1-61-0, Warrican 29.4-8-81-4, Cornwall 35-7-124-3

President’s XI 1st inns

J Campbell lbw D Perera*62

K Powell run out (Mathews)*60

S Brooks c Mathews b Dananjaya*29

S Ambris b Kumara*14

V Singh c Kumara b Dananjaya*12

J Hamliton b Dananjaya*4

R Reifer lbw Kumara*0

R Cornwall not out*23

J Warrican not out*8

Still to Bat: M Cummins, K Joseph

EXTRAS (B2, LB7, NB2)*11

Total for seven wickets*223

Fall of Wickets: 98, 146, 164, 183, 184, 188, 192

BOWLING: Gamage 9-1-48-0, Rajitha 4-0-22-0, D Perera 17-2-48-1, Kumara 9-3-37-2, Dananjaya 17-2-43-3, Mendis 4-0-16-0