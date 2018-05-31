North East Stars coach predicts tall task vs Connection 2018 Charity Shield –

Zoran Vranes, centre, is presented with the 2014 First Citizens Cup Coach of the Tournament award from Warren Sookdar, First Citizens Chief Information Officer, right, and then TT Pro League CEO Dexter Skeene on Oct. 31, 2014 after leading Central FC to the title defence.

NORTH EAST Stars head coach Zoran Vranes expects a difficult test for his recently assembled side against W Connection in the 2018 Charity Shield on Friday from 7pm at the Ato Boldon Stadium.

“It would be a very difficult game against [a team] who dominates so much for the last fifteen-plus years,” said the former Trinidad and Tobago who was defeated by Connection in the 2014 Charity Shield on his debut at former club Central FC.

North East Stars won the Pro League championship last season under then coach Derek King to qualify for their first Charity play while three-time former winners Connection (2012, 2013 & 2014) captured last season’s First Citizens Cup for a fifth Shield play.

Entrance fee today is TT$30 and children under 12 enter free.

Vranes is expected to showcase a team full of youth surprises while Connection, coached by longstanding head coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier, will also boast a handful new faces.

“We have very little experience with about sixty percent of our players inexperienced,” said the 67-year-old Yugoslav-born Vranes. “But really, I am not worried about that. “We will be competitive. We have to be ready for a very big game although almost every player from last season [league success] are no longer here.

We are progressing and we will be competitive. Some of our players are pretty decent but the fact won’t change that we are a new team that’s rebuilding.

“They (Connection) are a good team with a lot of experience and with national players. I don’t think we would win [because] really and truly we are in the beginning. They are at an advantage. We will learn from the game. We don’t expect to win but it doesn’t mean we won’t try,” ended the North East Stars coach.

Habitat for Humanity will benefit from gate receipts if North East Stars captures the Charity Shield while Marabella Family Crisis Centre would become the recipient of the charitable contribution if Connection reunites with the Shield.

Habitat for Humanity , a non-profit organization affiliated with Habitat for Humanity International, according to its website, has helped thousands of Trinbagonians construct, rehabilitate or preserve their homes since 1997.

The organisation supports a variety of funding models that enable families with limited resources to make needed improvements on their homes as their time and resources allow.

As well as supporting homeowners in developing their shelter solutions, Habitat for Humanity (T&T) also provides training in financial management, technical and life skills, housing initiatives and disaster risk reduction programmes.