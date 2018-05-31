Nigerian doctor is new Atlantic CEO

Dr Philip Mshelbila

A Nigerian doctor is to replace Nigel Darlow as the new chief executive officer (CEO) at the liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer Atlantic, effective tomorrow.

The incoming CEO is Dr Philip Mshelbila and he will replace Darlow who has been at Atlantic’s helm since 2011. Darlow is expected to return to the United Kingdom in July, but during the next month he will remain in the country to support the transition of the incoming CEO, Atlantic said in a statement.

The company noted that during Darlow’s tenure he has strengthened Atlantic’s position as a leading global LNG business, with his commitment and drive for excellence.

Darlow said he is truly grateful for the wonderful experience both Atlantic and TT has provided for him and his family for the past seven years.

“We are truly grateful for the time we have spent here. Atlantic is one of the best and most competitive LNG production businesses globally. It has been a real privilege to serve as Atlantic CEO.”

Mshelbila of Shell, is a global business leader with over 20 years of oil and gas experience in board-level governance, stakeholder management, commercial operations, project management and performance delivery in both operated and non-operated joint ventures.

Prior to his secondment to Atlantic, Mshelbila held the role of General Manager Gas, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in Nigeria. He has also held senior regional leadership positions in overseeing 36 countries and has served as Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Gas Ltd.

Mshelbila holds a Bachelor degree in Medicine and Surgery from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria, a Postgraduate Certificate in Occupational Medicine from the University of Aberdeen Medical School, Scotland as well as a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the IESE Business School, the University of Navarra, Barcelona, Spain.

The incoming CEO said he is very excited to lead a truly Trinbagonian company that is one of the best-performing LNG companies in the world.

In welcoming Mshelbila, Atlantic also expressed gratitude for the invaluable contribution Darlow has made to the organisation.

“Atlantic extends best wishes to Mr Darlow and warmly welcomes the new CEO, Dr Mshelbila,” the company said.