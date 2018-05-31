New San F’do drink in the mix

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello.

PORT OF SPAIN has its Queen’s Park Swizzle and now San Fernando is looking to emulate that popular alcoholic beverage, which was concocted almost 100 years ago.

Angostura Ltd is working with the City of San Fernando to come up with a drink that would reflect the historical, social and cultural aspect of the city.

Mayor Junia Regrello said he is hoping to launch that spirit by November when San Fernando celebrates its anniversary of achieving city status. He has already identified Paula Atherly, sister of former Mayor Ian Atherly, to co-ordinate the project.

Regrello said Angostura invited last November to discuss the possibility of introducing a drink synonymous with the identity of the city.

He said their conversation centred on the Queen’s Park Swizzle, a rum-based, Angostura bitters-topped drink named after the famous cricket field and the now defunct hotel in the capital city. The drink gets its name from a technique using a swizzle stick.

“That drink has become famous, it has gone international, and my response was: why can’t we have a drink reflecting the rich social, cultural and historical aspect of San Fernando?” Regrello shared.

He said Angostura decided there and then do whatever was necessary to come up with such a drink, but Christmas, Carnival and Easter celebrations proved distractions.

“We are pursuing it now, I am speaking with Paula and she will be meeting with bar owners to get their ideas so we can put San Fernando, which is on the cusp of development with the waterfront, on the front burner.”

Regrello said some ideas have been bandied that incorporate the San Fernando Hill and the Spanish element in the drink. The drink will have two versions – alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

“It could have something to do with our history of industrialisation,” he said, “you know, black, in colour, representing the oil, but a positive taste.

“All of these aspects, our social, cultural and historical background will impact on the outcome of the drink.”