MOWT employee charged with taking money for jobs

A Ministry of Works employee is expected to appear in the Rio Claro magistrates court today charged with receiving money from persons on the pretext that he could obtain jobs for them in the ministry.

Anton Brooks, 37, a labourer with the Ministry of Works was charged with nine counts of larceny trick amounting to $32,500. He was arrested and charged by PC Raymond Mendoza of the Biche Police Station on Tuesday following investigations.

The accused of Enid Village in Rio Claro is alleged to have unlawfully obtained a total of $ 32,500 from eight people between March 7, and April 19, as a guarantee for jobs within the Ministry of Works. He is also accused of receiving $400 to purchase lumber for one of the victims which was never delivered.

The eight victims made reports to the Biche Police Station and Brooks was arrested on Monday.