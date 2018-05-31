Man shoots at bartender after refused drink

A bartender at a function in Mt Lambert narrowly escaped death after he refused to serve a man a drink during a party on Wednesday night.

According to reports the suspect walked into the venue of a party some time on Wednesday night and demanded a drink from the bar, but was refused by the bartender.

After a brief altercation with the bartender, the man left the party and returned to the venue with a pistol firing it several times in the air and at the bartender but missing him.

An off duty police officer was at the event and tackled the man and disarmed him.

Patrons contacted the police and officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force responded taking the man into custody. Sources confirmed the man is known to officers in the area and was described by some patrons as a “pest”, with a history of criminal offenses.