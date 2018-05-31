Man found guilty of killing Aloes’ son

A SEA LOTS man was on Tuesday convicted of the murder of the son of calypsonian Michael Osuna, better known as Sugar Aloes.

It was the second trial for Arnold “Redo” Issacs. This time he was before Justice Norton Jack in the Port of Spain Third Criminal Court.

The first trial in 2015 resulted in a hung-jury, however after deliberating for four hours on Tuesday, the 12-member mixed panel of jurors returned with a unanimous verdict of “guilty.”

Imo Osuna, 26, was gunned down during a christening near his Pioneer Drive, Sea Lots, home on October 29, 2006.

A father of three, it was said Osuna upbraided a group of men about the theft of a chain from a patron at a fund-raising event in Sea Lots sometime earlier. The calypsonian’s son was accused of being disrespectful and was threatened. Days later he was accosted and shot five times.

At the time, Osuna’s neighbours said he was a person who tried to instil good values in the people around him.

They also said he bravely criticised thieves who ran through his yard after they snatched jewellery from people in cars and pedestrians.