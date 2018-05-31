Lovers’ rock in city

Beres Hammond

BERES HAMMOND and Jah Cure both carry the title: “King of Lovers Rock” but, tomorrow that score will be settled when the student comes up against his master at Redemption The Fifth Coming concert at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

The soca capital will be transformed into a reggae’s lovers rock kingdom when the artistes meet tomorrow in a cast that includes Taurus Riley and Mikey Spice. Showtime is 7 pm.

Back in 1997, Hammond was the producer of Jah Cure’s first critically-acclaimed single King of the Jungle, a song he recorded with Sizzla. From then, Hammond took Jah Cure under his wings and mentored him as well as produced his music, and toured with him.

After 20 years, the two entertainers have a string of international hit songs and have both become household names here, the Caribbean and around the world.

Jah Cure has recorded seven albums and garnered several titles and awards along the way, even topping the Billboard Reggae Charts. Some of his memorable hits include Call on Me, Never Find, Longing For, All of Me (John Legend cover), Telephone Love, That Girl, Love is and Unconditional Love.

Hammond grew up listening to American soul and jazz music and started his career in the 70s but found his greatest success in the 90s. He joined Maxi Priest to record How Can We Ease the Pain in the late 80s and the song became a hit.

Hammond has a long list of titles and awards and has also topped the Billboard Reggae charts on occasion. He was given the Order of Jamaica for his great musical contribution. Some of his hits include Tempted to Touch, Can You Play Some More, Come Down Father, Putting Up Resistance, They Gonna Talk, I feel Good, Rockaway and Love From a Distance.

Making his debut at Redemption V is Tarrus Riley, whose internationally-acclaimed 2012 hit She’s Royal has earned him the title of The Most Admired. Riley is also preparing to go on tour shortly, with dates in France, Netherlands and Germany.

Born in The Bronx New York and raised in Jamaica Riley began his career in 2004 with his first album Challenges and in a very short space of time, received awards like EME Reggae Academy Award, Youth View Award, Star People’s Choice Award and has hit number one on the Billboard charts.

Among his hit songs are Just The Way You Are, Love Situation, Never Leave I, Haunted, My Day, Don’t Come Back, Gimme Likkle One Drop and, of course, the ever popular She’s Royal.

Another debutante at Redemption V is Mikey Spice, an artiste known for his deep bass voice, who gained popularity with his version of Barry White’s Practice What you Preach. He has also recorded with many other Jamaican artistes including Shaggy and Marcia Griffiths.