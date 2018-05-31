Breaking
Thursday 31 May 2018
Hiker drowns in Blanchisseusse

Akil Stafford

POLICE trekked several miles into the Paria forest yesterday, to help retrieve the body of a 23-year-old hiker who drowned while bathing at an area known as Three Pools.

According to reports, shortly before midday Akil Stafford was with a group who hiked from Blanchisseusse to Paria.

When the hikers rested for lunch, Stafford decided to take a swim when he got into difficulties.

Other hikers attempted to assist, but he slipped to the bottom of the pool and drowned.

His body was pulled out a short while later and the police were called. While police were on their way to the scene, the hikers made a makeshift stretcher and carried the body to Blanchisseusse road. The officers who were already on the way there were called back.

A district medical officer viewed the body and ordered that it be taken to the Forensic Science Centre, where an autopsy is expected to be done tomorrow.

