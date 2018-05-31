Hairdresser, 20, reported missing

Vidya Kaymatie Tambie

Relatives of 20-year-old San Fernando hairdresser Vidya Kaymatie Tambie are calling on the public to help them find her. Her worried uncle “Ramesh” said that people last saw her on Tuesday at about 4 pm when she boarded a car at Marabella. Tambie, of Cipero Road in Golconda, had moments earlier left her work at the Southern Main Road, Marabella.

“She never reached home, and her cell phone just keeps ringing. The family is searching all over like made people for her. This has never happened before,” Ramesh said.

He said that the family is mourning the death of her cousin Arnold Armoogan, 32, who died last week Friday of kidney failure. He grew up close to her and was like a brother. “When she did not return at about 5 pm, as she normally does, the family did not immediately take it on. Last night we reported her missing to Ste Madeleine police and they referred us to Marabella because she was last seen there,” Ramesh said.

Meanwhile, 12-year-old Hailey Kinsale, a standard-five student of the Marabella Anglican Primary School, remained missing up to last evening. Her mother Alicia Alexander received information yesterday that someone spotted Hailey near Amin’s Roti Shop, Southern Main Road, Marabella.

Alexander contacted police who went in the area, but they did not find the child. Hailey lives with relatives at Roy Joseph Street, San Fernando.

Last Thursday her grandmother Samdayah Singh saw her playing with friends at a basketball court near the family’s home.