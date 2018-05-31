Giving everything to soca

NEW York-born crossover act Tina Louise is pouring her all into soca music with the release of her new single Everything.

The talented singer, producer and songwriter, born Martina Svrchek, released the soca love anthem for Barbados’ Crop Over festival on her 27th birthday on May 9 and as a midyear release in TT. Tina Louise co-wrote the self-produced track with Trinidadian producer/songwriter Kitwana Israel of Advokit Productions.

A professionally-trained musician, Tina Louise spent the past three years travelling around the Caribbean, interacting with producers and artistes, to better understand the music culture of the islands. That connection is clear in her sound as she employs live drums and bass –played by the Miami-based Heddrokk Productions duo of Trinidadian Dave Simmons and Bajan Stephen Lashley respectively, said a media release.

“I’m not just a tourist who came to the Caribbean and fell in love with soca and now look I’m doing soca. No. I’m a professional musician who was exposed to Caribbean music and fully appreciate it from a technical and emotional vantage point, “ she said in the release.

“Now I’m compelled to do soca music and share my talent and messages with the not just the people of the Caribbean and the USA but the world.”

The Everything project is a true example of the universality of music, the release said. A girl from North Creek, New York records and produces a song she co-wrote with a Trinidadian producer and incorporates New York-based musicians for release in a Bajan festival. The music video for the project was shot on location on the Hudson River overlooking Gore Mountain in North Creek by Jeanine Newell and edited and produced in Trinidad by Denith McNicolls of Denithy Productions.

“It just goes to show we are all connected. The way we think and feel is universal and music is the best medium I know to showcase that interconnection. I look forward to sharing Everything with the people of the Caribbean, my people, because we are all one,” she said.