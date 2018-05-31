Garcia: We can only pay private schools when claims submitted

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia says the ministry can only pay private schools for placed students when submissions are made.

He was responding to an urgent question in the Senate on Tuesday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark. Mark asked, owing to late payments of salaries to principals of private secondary schools which were affecting close to 90 per cent of these schools, what steps were being taken to resolve the issue.

Garcia said for fiscal 2018 the ministry has remitted funds to private secondary schools for fees for placed students for the first and second terms. He said on May 21, the ministry received claims for term three payment of fees for students at five schools: Bishop’s Centenary College, Corpus Christi College, Christ College Vocational Trade School, Open Bible High School and Elders Classes.

He added on May 29, an additional claim was received from Johnson’s Finishing School which made the number six out of 13 schools.

“The ministry is at present processing payments for term three for private secondary schools for students placed by the Ministry of Education at their establishments,” he said.

Mark asked what measures were being taken to avoid a recurrence of six schools being unable to receive their third-term fees.

Garcia responded: “It is quite clear to me that Senator Mark was not listening attentively while I was speaking. I never said that there are six schools who are unable to receive their claims. What I stated was that six schools have sent claims to the Ministry of Education. Therefore, I would suggest that Senator Mark listen more attentively when I answer a question.”

Mark asked when the minister intended to settle the claims and Garcia said it depended on when the schools submitted them.

“It is only when they submit their claims, then we can effect payments. So as soon as the remaining schools submit their claims, we are going to treat with those claims and pay the schools as soon as possible.”