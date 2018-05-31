Churches reach out to men

ALL FOR GOD: Members of The Lord’s Army, led by Christopher Roberts, march through Laventille to reach out to men. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

HOPING to reach out to men and bring them closer to God, members of The Lord’s Army – a religious group, took to the streets of East Port of Spain yesterday for a rally.

“We have seen that there has been disorder and unlawfulness in the nation,” said Otis Ryan, one of the members.

“So our purpose here today is to empower men and introduce them to Jesus Christ as their Lord and saviour, in order for them to know their full potential. While we are focusing on men today, we want to reach out to all mankind, and encourage them to live their lives according to Christ. Once the teachings of Christ is used in every home, then I believe structure and order will return to the nation.”

The march started from Piccadilly Greens, and went through East Port of Spain. The men made their way up Laventille Road to an area known as Brooklyn, then went down Picton Road, and to Duncan Street.

After the march, the gathering held a short prayer session, praying for peace to reign in the nation.

Organiser of the march, Christopher Roberts, told reporters in an interview that when he was a young man, he lived on the streets until he was taught about God. He said because of this, he would like to give the nation the “good news” that he didn’t receive until he was much older.

“When I was younger I was living under houses and sleeping on the Brian Lara Promenade. I was homeless. No one ever told me that I could be great, that Jesus Christ is lord and he loves me and wants to bless me. So we want to go into Laventille right now and let the young men there know the things that I didn’t know when I was a 13-year-old boy. The crime and murders happening is not just a Laventille thing. It is a nationwide thing, it has reached the doorstep of ministers, judges, lawyers and people of high esteem, so this is not just a Laventille thing, we want to save our country.”

The Lord’s Army comprises of several churches in and around the East Port of Spain area, which include the Jesus Elam Revival Assembly, Shekinah Church, the Word of Deliverance and the Church on the Rock.