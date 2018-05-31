Chandimal lashes warm-up century President’s XI take late wickets but…

Dinesh Chandimal

SRI Lanka had a promising start on the opening day of their tour to the Caribbean, led by a century from captain Dinesh Chandimal yesterday. But the West Indies President’s XI showed some fight to battle back in the final session in a three-day warm-up match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Sri Lanka will start a three-match Test series against West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair on Wednesday, looking for their first Test series win in the Caribbean. Yesterday, the Sri Lankans showed they have the ability to end the West Indies’ good run against them on Caribbean soil.

Sri Lanka closed the opening day on 318 for six, led by right-handed Chandimal’s brilliant knock of 108 and Kusal Perera’s 65. Bowling for the President’s XI, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican took two for 67 in 23.1 overs and right-arm off spinner Rahkeem Cornwall grabbed 2/88 in 26 overs.

It was a dream start for the President’s XI as fast bowler Miguel Cummins removed Kusal Mendis first ball of the match. However, Chandimal and Kusal shared in a 130-run second wicket partnership that laid a solid foundation for Sri Lanka. The pair matched each other stroke for stroke in the first session, pushing the visitors to 97/1 at lunch, with Kusal on 48 and Chandimal on 37.

Kusal continued his positive stroke-play, cutting Cornwall for four the first ball after lunch to bring up his 50 and Sri Lanka’s 100. Kusal, whose half-century included 10 fours and one six, then struck Cornwall for six over long on in the same over.

The President’s XI did not help their cause, conceding 33 extras which included 17 no balls. Cummins, who is on the Test squad for the first Test next week, and left-arm medium pacer Raymon Reifer were guilty of bowling six no ball each.

After Chandimal was dropped at gully off Cummins in what was a difficult chance, Cornwall got the breakthrough as Perera was caught by President’s XI captain Kieran Powell at first slip for 65, to leave the score on 130/2.

Experienced player Angelo Mathews took little time to settle at the crease, hitting Warrican for four to get off the mark. In the same over, Mathews took the aerial route with a four to long on, before Chandimal brought up his 50.

After progressing to 162/2 at the drinks break, Chandimal grew in confidence as he punched Reifer to the ropes off the back foot.

Chandimal raced into the eighties, hitting Cornwall for a reverse sweep for four, followed by a cut shot that raced to the boundary off Reifer. It was a tough session for the President’s XI as Sri Lanka got to tea on 210/2 with Chandimal on 94 and Mathews 21.

Two runs on the off side got Chandimal his century which included six fours and two sixes.

Shortly after, Chandimal gave his wicket away when he was caught by Shamarh Brooks at backward point for 108 off Reifer as Sri Lanka were reduced to 244/3.

Chandimal struck six fours and three sixes in his 216-ball innings.

The final session was the most productive for the President’s XI with Mathews falling leg before to Cornwall for 41 to make it 264/4. It could have been worse as Cornwall then dropped a fairly simple catch at first slip off Cummins. But the burly Cornwall made amends, holding on to a catch at first slip off Warrican to dismiss Roshen Silva for 28. It was a day to forget for Vishaul Singh, fielding close to the wicket, as he was struck multiple times about the body which caused delays to the match.

Dilruwan Perera showed some aggression, getting Sri Lanka to 300 with a six over long on off Cornwall, before being given out leg-before for 17 off Warrican in the final over. The match continues today at 10 am.