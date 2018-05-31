Archbishop concerned over ‘dumbing down’ God’s mysteries

PRAYING: A woman kneels ouside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception as thousands celebrated Corpus Christi, yesterday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

One of the “deepest” problems facing the Catholic church is that people “dumb down” the mysteries of God by trying to relate it to earthy things.

Preaching to thousands at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, for the Corpus Christi Celebration mass yesterday, Archbishop Jason Gordon said, “The church is custodian of the mysteries of heaven. Until we are willing to understand through the eyes of faith, then when we come to this altar, when we celebrate this Eucharist, when the priest raises the host and the chalice, then we are entering into heavenly mysteries, mysteries that no eye has seen, and no ears heard but have been revealed only to those who God has chosen.”

He said through the Eucharist, Jesus Christ’s soul and divinity, body and blood, was before them. He said he wished people would see that Jesus was alive and present and that God delivered on every promise He made. He therefore begged those present to go to God and entreat Him to “convict you of the mystery of the Eucharist,” and to give them the spiritual eyes to see the truth of the mysteries celebrated yesterday. Gordon said when Jesus asked that people eat his flesh and drink his blood, he lost many disciples because they took his words literally, and he did not explain that it was a metaphor.