W Connection, Club Sando capture Youth crowns

Flow senior marketing manager Ria Maharaj, front right, and TT Pro League CEO Julia Baptiste, front left, present W Connection Under-14 captain Molik Khan, centre, with the Flow Youth Pro League Cup U-14 trophy at Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima on Sunday.

W CONNECTION and Club Sando were the major winners on Sunday, as the Flow Youth Pro League Cup ended.

On the other side of the coin, San Juan Jabloteh will not want to remember the day as they were beaten in all three finals. They lost to Connection (Under-14 and Under-18) and Club Sando (Under-16).

The respective finals were staged at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima, while the third-place matches were contested at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

Former Strike Squad striker Leonson Lewis coached Connection to a 2-1 win in the Under-14 final.

Joel Maitland-Wilson put Connection ahead after four minutes, followed by Dantaye Gilbert’s effort in the 17th. Jearon Ellis pulled one back in the 37th but Connection held firm until the final whistle. According to Lewis, “Being unbeaten all season is the most inspiring thing for us. We’ve drawn games we should have won, but we never lost, and to end the season like this (as Cup champions) is the best feeling ever.”

Defence Force defeated Point Fortin Civic 4-3, courtesy kicks from the penalty spot, after the scoreboard read 1-1 at the end of full time.

Connection were also in winners’ row in the Under-18 final, by virtue of a 4-2 result over Jabloteh.

Jevaughn Humphrey (62nd and 90th) netted a double for Connection, with one apiece from Kiron Manswell (26th) and Christian Ramsome (73rd). Kesean St Rose (21st and 51st) scored twice for Jabloteh.

Police pipped North East Stars 4-3 in the third-place contest. Finding the back of the net for Police were Kai Phillip (23rd and 34th), Zion McLeod (46th) and Elijah Joseph (64th), with Jonathan Gloudon (12th) and Jaydon Prowell (18th and 40th) replying for Stars.

Coach Brian Williams was in high praise of his Connection players who he said showed excellent character to defeat Jabloteh.

But the ex-Strike Squad right-back commented, “After this (Youth Pro League) they go to their college teams and we don’t have them for a long time, whereas if they are continuously with a club, their development won’t be interrupted.”

In the Under-16 decider, Club Sando got past Jabloteh 3-2 in penalties, after a goal-less scoreline at the end of regulation time. Ironically, the third-place game between Point Fortin and Police also needed penalties to decide the winner after no goals were scored in regulation time. In the end, Point Fortin prevailed 4-2.