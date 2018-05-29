Uber hits the brakes in TT

Photo: Jeff Mayers

Uber has apparently hit the brakes on its TT operations, just about a year and a half after launching its popular ride-sharing app. In an email to users, Uber claimed that while the "decision was not made lightly," it believed that, at this time, "there is a lack of proper environment for innovation and technology to thrive in TT."

The company, which is headquartered in San Francisco, California, USA, said that "having made multiple efforts to create a significant change in the country in regards to mobility and opportunities for entrepreneurship, Uber has unfortunately decided to pause its operation in the country." The app will stop service on Wednesday, May 30, at 11:59 am.

While popular with riders looking for an alternative to the traditional public transportation options, the app has had some legal and administrative challenges, notably whether, under the current Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, it was considered legal for Uber drivers to transport passengers. The government has repeatedly stated it is not, while the company was adamant that since it is a technology company and not a taxi service, it is. Newsday has attempted to reach the company for comment. This story is developing.